The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge in the first half of the year was down 8.4% compared to the first six months of 2021, as rising interest rates caused a slowdown in activity.
There were 6,529 homes sold through the end of June, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 7,128 MLS sales through the end of June 2021.
Broken down by parish, home sales were down 0.9% in Livingston, 6.2% in East Baton Rouge and 18.5% in Ascension.
Kristina Cusick, broker/owner of Town & Parish Realty in Prairieville, said it isn’t just the interest rate increases that are causing a slowdown in sales. Higher prices for gas, food and electricity are taking a toll.
“If people don’t absolutely have to move, they are holding out to see what happens,” said Cusick, who is serving as treasurer of the GBRAR Board of Directors.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 5.51% as of Thursday, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from 3.22% at the start of the year. Rates are expected to go up even further; the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates possibly as much as a full percentage point at its meeting next week in an attempt to slow down the economy and get inflation under control.
In a sign that home sales will continue to lag behind 2021’s pace, the number of pending sales, was down 16.2% in the first half of the year. Pending sales are an indicator of future activity. The monthly pending sales figures have been more than 20% below 2021 numbers since March.
Despite the bad signs, Cusick said she’s telling her agents not to freak out. Things are different from when the housing market collapsed in 2008 because of loans extended to borrowers with poor credit. Lending standards have been tightened since then.
“This is more of a correction in the market we are seeing,” she said. Home sales were up 14.4% for 2020 and 10.9% for 2021. This led to a tight inventory of properties for sale, with sellers getting a dozen offers for their houses in some cases.
But the inventory of homes for sale has increased slightly in the first half of the year, giving people in the market for a house more choices. At the current pace of sales, the inventory of homes for sale in the area would last 1.7 months. That’s low – a balanced market has around a 6 month supply of inventory – but higher than the 1.4 months supply in June 2020.
“The ball was in the seller’s court for a long time,” Cusick said. “We’re getting closer to a more balanced market. That’s not a terrible thing. We were really close to having an affordability problem.”
Even as sales have slowed down and inventory has gone up, home prices in metro Baton Rouge have continued to rise. The median price for a house was $252,303 in the first half of the year, up 7.4% from $235,000 in 2021.