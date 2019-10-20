Louisiana Trade Week includes BR, N.O. events
Louisiana International Trade Week, being held Nov. 5-8, will include events in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Baton Rouge Day events on Nov. 5 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Water Institute/The Estuary, 1110 S. River Road, in Baton Rouge. Panel discussion topics are transporting Louisiana into the future, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., with a look at land, air and sea freight transportation's role in Louisiana’s economy; Louisiana’s energy exports, 11 a.m. to noon, with a look at the growth potential for liquefied natural gas, biomass and petrochemicals. The keynote luncheon speaker will Tellurian Inc. CEO Meg Gentle discussing "Louisiana as an Emerging Superpower in the Global LNG Market," noon to 1:15 p.m.
A Nov. 6 networking reception at the Port of New Orleans will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring Felton M. Jones Jr., of Ballard Brands and chief roastmaster of PJ’s Coffee. His topic is "Perspectives from a Local Global Disruptor: Not Just Your Local Coffee Shop Anymore."
New Orleans Day on Nov. 7 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Marriott Convention Center, 859 Convention Center Blvd., in New Orleans. A keynote discussion will be by FedEx Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance Cindy Allen on "Navigating the Distribution Maze and Achieving Global Trade Solutions," 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A panel discussion will be on "Advancements in Transportation Technology: Modernizing and Challenging Trade," 11 a.m. to noon. The luncheon keynote speaker will be C. Donald Johnson, of the University of Georgia, with an overview of U.S. trade politics, beginning with the foundation of its system after World War II and ending with current trade standoffs with China and others, noon to 1:15 p.m.
A trade center gala will cap the week on Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., at the Harrah's Casino Theatre, 8 Canal St., New Orleans. Michael J. Olivier, CEO of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, will be recognized during the gala with the 2019 Eugene J. Schreiber Award honoring an individual making an impact on Louisiana’s trade economy.
Information and registration are at https://wtcno.org.
Grant to address nurse shortage in SE La.
Southeastern Louisiana University has received a $2.45 million Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to help address nurse shortages and expand workforce development efforts across the Mississippi River Delta.
The grant was awarded to the College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ Rural Nurses Career Advancement Program, in coordination with the Delta Regional Authority.
Southeastern’s program is designed to enhance community-based primary care in the rural, underserved Delta region of southeastern Louisiana that includes Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.
Southeastern is collaborating with North Oaks Health System and Northshore Technical Community College in its effort.
Construction starts on hospitality facility
SOWELA Technical Community College has broken ground on a $10.2 million culinary, gaming and hospitality building at its Lake Charles campus.
The 28,000-square-feet building will provide education and training for students seeking jobs and careers in Louisiana’s hospitality industry. Louisiana Workforce Commission data forecasts a 14.9% increase in hospitality employment opportunities by 2026. Louisiana’s tourism and hospitality industry accounts for 51.3 million visitors and more than $18.8 billion, state estimates show.
The building will replace a culinary arts building. SOWELA has 80 students enrolled in culinary, gaming and hospitality programs.
Meetings to address Farm Bill details
A series of meetings will be held this month across the state to explain the 2018 Farm Bill.
Topics include details on the farm bill’s price loss coverage and agricultural risk coverage; legislative changes to the farm bill and how to document and report information required by USDA.
Meetings in south Louisiana are Oct. 23 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Avoyelles Parish extension office, 8592 La. 1, Mansura, and Oct. 31 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the LSU AgCenter Acadia Parish extension office, 157 Cherokee Drive, Crowley.
For more information, contact Mike Deliberto at (225) 578-7267.
Urban Air opens in Denham Springs
Urban Air Adventure Park has opened at 170 Bass Pro Blvd. in Denham Springs.
The family entertainment center features Sky Rider Coaster; Spin Zone Bumper Cars; Wipeout; ProZone Trampoline; Virtual Reality; Ropes Course; Warrior Battle Beam; Climbing Walls; and Slam Dunk Zone. It also is a venue for kids' birthday parties, church events and corporate gatherings.
The website is urbanairdenhamsprings.com.
uBreakiFix store opens in Baton Rouge
A uBreakiFix store has opened at 640 Arlington Creek Center Blvd., Building 2 Suite B, in Baton Rouge.
The store is the second location for MeSha Prejean, who also owns uBreakiFix Lafayette and plans to open three to four more uBreakiFix stores in the area.
uBreakiFix services smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and other electronic devices. Common fixes include cracked screens, software issues and camera issues. The chain, with more than 350 locations nationwide has rough strategic partnerships with technology companies, including Samsung and Google, providing Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services
The local website is https://ubreakifix.com/locations/batonrouge.
Skin Aesthetics opens on Perkins
Skincare Aesthetics has opened at 7330 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
The location is the second for Dr. J. Anthony Stephens, owner of Stephens Plastic Surgery and Skincare Aesthetics, providing surgical and nonsurgical skincare treatment options, including plastic surgery consultations. Services include microneedling, Botox, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting and Cooltone nonsurgical body-toning.
Stephens’ primary practice is at 5233 Dijon Drive, where surgical options remain the focal point for breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks, face-lifts and male breast reduction.
The website is www.doctorstephens.com.
Campus Federal finishes LSU branch renovation
Campus Federal Credit Union has completed renovations on its Main Campus branch at 173 S. Quad Drive, formerly Nicholson Extension, on the LSU campus.
The renovation project included interior and exterior work. The modernized lobby includes Campus Connect Interactive Video Teller Machines, along with an optional teller via two-way video to assist. Members can perform transactions on the Campus Connect machines, or get employee assistance with more complex transactions and banking needs during regular business hours.
Formed in 1934 by seven employees of LSU, Campus Federal has more than 45,000 members and operates nine locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport.
La. assisting BBQGuys with job fair
The state's workforce training program is conducting a job fair Oct. 25 in Baton Rouge for BBQGuys, an online retailer specializing in grills and smokers, outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and other outdoor leisure products.
The company is hiring entry-level and experienced professionals to expand online sales operations at its Baton Rouge headquarters. The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Dumas Conference Center at the Baton Rouge Community College Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Drive. The Dumas Conference Center is inside the Magnolia Library and Performing Arts Pavilion.
BBQGuys is filling 50 positions, including online sales specialists, web developers and market analysts. A list of jobs information about the company and place to post résumés are at louisianajobconnection.com/bbqguys. Participants should dress professionally and bring a copy of their résumé.
Pawlins pet care opens on River Road
Pawlins Total Pet Care and River Road Veterinary Hospital has opened at 3501 River Road in New Orleans.
The 18,000-square-foot facility provides training, day care, boarding, grooming and wellness services, with a full-service veterinarian on-site. Pawlins’ Royal Suites include a bed with headboards, access to a private yard, a flat-screen TV featuring dog-friendly movies, music and turn-down service, plus webcam access for owners.
Xavier entrepreneur institute hosting event
The Entrepreneurship Institute at Xavier University of Louisiana is hosting a panel discussion Oct. 22 as part of Women Entrepreneurship Week 2019.
The discussion will be on how African Americans can access resources needed to launch high-growth businesses. The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. in the Xavier Convocation Center Annex, Room 111. It will be preceded with a reception at 5:30 p.m.
The speakers, who all have raised angel and venture capital, include Lauren Washington, founder of Black Women Talk Tech and a serial entrepreneur; Kymberlee Hill, founder/CEO of Curl-IQ; Melanie Igwe, cofounder/chief operations office of Drugviu; and Simone Spence, founder/CEO of DGMGP Inc.