Houston-based LyondellBasell bought a 50% stake in three units inside South African business Sasol Ltd.'s Lake Charles petrochemical complex for $2 billion in a deal that closed recently.
LyondellBasell expects to operate the three units: a new 1.5 million ton ethane cracker, alongside nearly 1 million ton low and linear low density polyethylene plants and some associated infrastructure under a joint venture known as Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC.
The deal enables Sasol to focus more on specialty chemicals and for LyondellBasell to grow its core chemical business such as polyethylene products.
LyondellBasell already operates a petrochemical site known as Equistar Chemicals LP about 10 miles away in Westlake.
Sasol will continue to own its Lake Charles research and development center and 11 other facilities within its Lake Charles site. Sasol will still own undeveloped land on the site, which the company has previously pitched to state leaders as a site for future production growth.
About 400 employees of Sasol's Lake Charles site were hired by LyondellBasell.
Sasol will continue paying down $10 billion in debt it incurred during the construction phase of the Lake Charles site, the cost of which swelled to nearly $13 billion as it neared completion from about $8.1 billion initially projected in 2014. The seven unit petrochemical complex was completed in recent weeks. The cost overruns prompted the company's co-CEOs to step down. Sasol already had sold an air separation unit to Air Liquide for $509 million in September.
Sasol employs 1,200 employees across the entire Lake Charles Chemical Complex, which includes its research and development arm and 14 chemical manufacturing units.
LyondellBasell already had 250 workers, split between employees and contractors, at the 260-acre Westlake plant it operates. The plant manufactures polypropylene and Catalloy resins, which are used to make clothing, food packaging, vehicle parts and home goods.
LyondellBasell previously projected that within one year the Lake Charles site would add to LyondellBasell’s bottom line and cash flow.
The Sasol complex and LyondellBasell's Westlake facility both suffered damage from Hurricane Laura at the end of August but has since made repairs.