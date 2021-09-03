Tens of thousands of residents have filed insurance claims several days after Hurricane Ida ripped across southeast Louisiana.
State Farm, the largest insurance company in the state, has gotten more than 28,000 insurance claims related to Hurricane Ida since Monday, the vast majority of which are for home damage. The claims also include 4,000 vehicles.
State Farm is using both in-person adjusters and even drones to check for roof damage after the storm.
By comparison after Hurricane Laura, the company was processing 24,800 insurance claims, mostly from southwest Louisiana.
Damage caused by the Category 4 storm was estimated to be between $27 billion and $40 billion, according to CoreLogic. That estimate spans Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama including both residential and commercial damage caused by strong winds, storm surge and flooding.
More than 90% of the losses were estimated to be in Louisiana primarily in the New Orleans-Metairie and Hammond metro areas along with Ascension, Lafourche, Livingston and Terrebonne parishes.
Because Ida was a named storm it means policyholders must pay a deductible before insurance kicks in. The cost of a hurricane deductible ranges between 2% and 5% of the value of a policy, which could mean thousands of dollars for customers. Roughly one-third of homeowners have hurricane deductibles of 5%, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.