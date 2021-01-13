The Advocate will hold a virtual economic outlook summit at 9 a.m. Thursday looking at the Baton Rouge-area economy for 2021.
The Outlook 2021 summit is part of a series over the next two weeks that also will explore the economic outlook across the newspaper's markets in the Acadiana area, New Orleans area and statewide.
Tapping insights from business and community leaders, the four events will focus on the anticipated pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots for each market and the state.
The Baton Rouge event is sponsored by Entergy.
9 a.m. Thursday
An overview of the Baton Rouge area economy will be presented by panelist Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Four other panelists will focus on specific industries in the region: oil and gas and petrochemical; health care and the medical sector; commercial real estate; and construction. Those panelists are Ty Gose, a commercial sales and leasing agent with NAI Latter & Blum; Dr. Stephanie Mills, executive vice president, health services, and chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Keith Tillage, CEO of Tillage Construction LLC; and Greg Upton, associate professor-research at LSU's Center for Energy Studies.