Robert Burgess, the former chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth Hospital, has been named as the interim head of Woman's Hospital.
Burgess, who headed St. Elizabeth from June 2012 to January, replaces Teri Fontenot. Fontenot has been named as Woman's CEO emeritus after her decades of service to the medical center.
Fontenot, who started with Woman's in 1992 and became chief executive officer in 1996, announced her plans to step down in February. She had announced plans to retire after her replacement was selected, which Woman's said would happen by late summer at the earliest, but took an early retirement.
“I sincerely appreciate the Board’s understanding, and am also excited about the response to the CEO search as it reflects Woman’s national reputation. It also acknowledges Woman’s bright future in continuing to provide world-class, exceptional healthcare locally and statewide,” Fontenot said in a statement.
During Fontenot's tenure as head of the hospital, Woman's has become the largest birthing hospital and neonatal intensive care unit in Louisiana. She also oversaw the move to Woman's $340 million replacement campus on Airline Highway, which opened in 2012.
Donna Fraiche, chair of the Woman's Hospital Foundation board of directors, said Burgess was selected as interim chief executive officer because more time may be needed to conduct the search in naming a permanent successor for Fontenot.
"His experience in the regional health care market and understanding of the Woman’s mission make him a perfect fit,” Fraiche said of Burgess.
Before joining St. Elizabeth, now called Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Burgess served as a telecommunications executive. He was president and chief operating officer of Eatel from 2005 to 2011 and held the same title with Gulf Coast Wireless from 1999 to 2005.
Korn Ferry, a national search firm that specializes in health care executives, has been hired by the Woman's Hospital board of directors to help find a chief executive officer.