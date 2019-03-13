FlixBus, which offers bus service across Europe and the West, will start offering daily service to Baton Rouge and New Orleans beginning Thursday, with one-way introductory fares starting as low as 99 cents.
The bus will pick up passengers three times a day in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, offering regular trips to Houston, San Antonio and Biloxi, Mississippi. In Baton Rouge, FlixBus will pick up passengers downtown on South Boulevard, in the parking lot between the Pastime Restaurant and Brickyard South Bar and Patio. In New Orleans, the stop is at 2105 Gravier St.
FlixBus will partner with Louisiana Motor Coach and three Texas companies for daily operation of the buses while it will handle the technology development, network planning, operations control and marketing. The buses offer amenities such as free Wi-Fi and complementary onboard entertainment, including movies, TV shows, music and video games.
FlixBus was launched in Munich in 2013 following deregulation of the German bus market. It now provides service to 27 European countries, stretching from Spain to Belarus. In 2018, the company entered the U.S. market, serving travelers in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona.