The Downtown Development District has launched a search to find a new executive director, nearly a year after the death of Davis Rhorer, who led the organization since its formation.
A job description was posted Thursday and resumes are being accepted through ddd@emergentmethod.com. The deadline for applications is March 20.
The DDD hired Emergent Method to handle the search and is paying the Baton Rouge-based company $25,000 to recruit and screen candidates. The city-parish will handle the applications; Emergent Method will identify candidates and encourage them to apply for the job as head of the DDD instead of processing the applications itself.
Plans are to whittle down the number of applicants to the five, then virtual interviews will be conducted with the DDD search committee. The three finalists will then come in for in-person interviews. After the DDD selects a potential executive director, the hire must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
Emergent Method has said the search will take three to six months. “We want to move as quickly as we can without sacrificing the quality of the process,” said John Snow, a partner in the firm.
Rhorer died in March from COVID. He was the only person to serve as executive director since the DDD was formed in 1987.
Gabe Vicknair has been serving as interim executive director of the DDD.