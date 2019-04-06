What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive component of Cannabis sativa, the species of plant that both marijuana and hemp come from. Extracted as an oil, CBD is sold in tinctures, gummies, cookies and even dog treats. It has grown in popularity in recent years, and many proponents say it offers health benefits.

The compound can be extracted from both the marijuana plant and the hemp plant. Hemp does not contain enough of the psychoactive component — THC — to get users high. CBD oil extracted from hemp is virtually free of THC.

The U.S. CBD market was worth about $350 million last year, according to CNBC, triple the amount sold in 2014.

The legal status of CBD is muddy. Proponents in Louisiana say it is legally distinct from marijuana, and therefore legal if it contains no THC. Chaunda Mitchell, director of drug policy for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said she believes CBD products are illegal under the Louisiana Controlled Dangerous Substance Law.

The Food and Drug Administration has said it can’t be added to food or sold as a dietary supplement, though it is only cracking down on companies making false health claims.

The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy issued guidance to its licensees saying CBD oil is illegal. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has started cracking down on its permit-holders that sell CBD products. Other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana appear to have made no moves to crack down on pure CBD products.

Still, CBD remains widely available in online stores and in several retailers in Louisiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.