The Chili’s Grill & Bar property near the intersection of Interstate 10 and College Drive has been sold for nearly $2.1 million.
Four Corners Property Trust of Mill Valley, California, bought the restaurant at 4550 Constitution Ave. in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Brinker Property Corp. of Dallas, which owns and operates the Chili’s chain.
Four Corners announced last week it had completed a deal to buy 46 Chili’s locations from Brinker for $149.8 million. Brinker will lease back the restaurants for $9.5 million in initial annual rent. Four Corners said it could purchase two more Chili’s restaurants from Brinker for an additional $5.9 million, pending further evaluation.
Four Corners has a real estate portfolio of more than 500 restaurants, including 300 Olive Garden locations and more than 100 LongHorn Steakhouses.