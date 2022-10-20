Ucore Rare Metals Inc., a Halifax, Nova Scotia company, says it has signed a $9.6 million tax incentive deal with Louisiana Economic Development to bring a $55 million rare earth metals processing complex to the state.
The location of the facility has yet to be determined. However, the company has been negotiating with the state since spring of this year and visited 10 potential sites in August. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is interested in “brownfield” sites, or places with existing facilities that could be leased or purchased.
The company expects to pick a location “over the next few months,” according to a news release. Its board has already unanimously voted to establish a facility in Louisiana, citing the state’s freight networks, feedstock supplies, energy costs and labor pool as benefits.
Ucore has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with LED for a 10-year, $9.6 million tax incentive package. The deal includes a $6 million Industrial Tax Exemption Program break on property taxes and $3.6 million in payroll rebates through the Quality Jobs program, among other incentives.
Ucore will have to create 45 new jobs by 2025 with an average salary of roughly $53,000, and 80 jobs by 2034 with an average salary of $65,000.
The company plans to produce 2,000 metric tons annually of rare earth oxide at the facility by 2024 and more than 5,000 tons annually from 2026 onward.
Rare earth metals are widely used in modern technology, including smart phone displays, stadium scoreboards, LED lighting, among other uses, per the U.S. Geological Survey.
“We quickly narrowed in on Louisiana as a location that fit our requirements for the first (processing plant) and ideally integrates with our upstream and downstream partners,” Pat Ryan, Ucore’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.