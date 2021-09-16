Nearly a quarter of industrial sites in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area remain idled more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall while more than half are beginning to restart operations.

Local industrial membership organization The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance surveyed companies in the stretch between Baton Rouge and New Orleans twice after Hurricane Ida to gauge the impact and recovery. There were 40 different companies that responded to the survey.

All businesses which responded idled operations before the storm and took preventative measures, such as moving materials from railcars to storage tanks, pausing raw material shipments and relocating barges up the Mississippi River.

Hurricane Ida threw the barge industry into a tizzy along the Mississippi River While the Mississippi River is open for commerce, the situation is far from normal, and it's unclear how long it may take to rebuild after Hur…

Almost 80% of the industrial group's members were not operational in the days following the storm. Ida knocked out power for about a million residential and commercial customers alike across the state, including more than of 60% of respondents.

Of the companies still not operational, some of the reason for delays included lack of nitrogen supply and other raw materials, being short staffed and equipment damage. Most of the damage was structural such as missing insulation, roofs or towers. Some had trouble securing enough diesel to run generators.

Additional barriers to reopening included high demand for electrical parts, a lack of hotel rooms for contractors, a shortage of gasoline and a lack of truck drivers. As most petrochemical plants that rely on each other were in the process of restarting, companies have been declaring force majeure for some feedstock, which means they can't fulfill a customer contract.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

For example, Occidental Chemical Corp., Shintech and Westlake Chemical all declared force majeure for their main products days after the storm.

As of Wednesday, there were still two unidentified crude oil refineries in Louisiana shut down. Those refineries typically produce 500,000 barrels each day, or roughly 3% of U.S. capacity, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Four refineries in Louisiana were already operational while the remaining three were in the restart process such as Valero's St. Charles and Meraux refineries.

"Full restoration of normal refinery output will take two to three weeks after the passage of Ida, although restart timelines in New Orleans may take longer due to storm damage and ongoing power supply issues," the energy department said

+4 Louisiana's energy hub surveying damage after Hurricane Ida Several refineries were still idled without a timeline to get back online while a major oil hub was without power Monday as businesses began t…

Phillips 66 had temporarily shuttered its Belle Chasse refinery and the storm damage may prompt the company to idle the operation, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg. As of last week the company didn't have a timeline for restarting operations.

Marathon Petroleum Corp was idled due to the storm but began starting operations last week, including its gasoline terminal.

The ExxonMobil Refinery and Chemical Complex was still somewhat operational, but not at full capacity days after Hurricane Ida. The Baton Rouge complex did not have any significant damages due to the storm and has restarted operations.