AARP Tax-Aide is providing free, volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation services around Baton Rouge for low- and middle-income taxpayers, in particular those ages 60 and older.
Electronic filing sessions will be held at:
EAST BATON ROUGE MAIN LIBRARY: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.; 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Feb. 4 through April 8. Not available Feb. 11 and closed on East Baton Rouge Parish holidays.
BLUEBONNET BRANCH LIBRARY: 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.; 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3 through April 8. Closed on East Baton Rouge Parish holidays.
CENTRAL BRANCH LIBRARY: 11260 Joor Road; 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Feb. 4 through April 14; and on Thursday, March 19 and April 2. Not available March 24 and 25, and closed on East Baton Rouge Parish holidays.
BROADMOOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 10230 Mollylea Drive; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 3 through April 9; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through April 7. Closed Feb. 25 for Mardi Gras.