Watco-operated Bogalusa Bayou Railroad has acquired the Geaux Geaux Railroad, a 26-mile Louisiana rail line that runs from Slaughter to Zee.
The price of the purchase of the short-line railroad from Amzak Capital Management was not disclosed.
The Geaux Geaux Railroad, which Pittsburg, Kansas-based Watco already operates, provides service to Hood Container, a paper and packaging corporation with a paper mill in St. Francisville. However, the acquisition of the rail line opens potential opportunities to provide rail car storage for current and future customers in Louisiana industrial hubs, including Geismar, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, company officials said.
Geaux Geaux has access to large tracts of land adjacent to the rail line that open the possibility for developing manufacturing or distribution facilities. The railroad connects with the Canadian National Railway in Baton Rouge.
“Our team has been operating the Geaux Geaux Railroad since 2018. As the owner of the line, we can continue to leverage our experience in several service areas to build on the current business,” said Dave Riggs, Watco sales manager. “We’re excited to create value for our current and future customers with options to improve their supply chains.”
Watco operation of the Bayou Bogalusa Railroad began in 2014. The railroad moves any commodity, but primarily paper, and has six miles of track.
Founded in 1983, Watco owns and operates a network of short line railroads, terminals, ports and mechanical shops. It started during railroad deregulation with one locomotive and as an industrial railcar switching operation in DeRidder. Watco provides transportation, material handling and warehousing, design and development, railcar repair, and logistics services for customers throughout North America and Australia.