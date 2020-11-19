The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a $2.4 million grant to spur business recovery in Louisiana in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana Economic Development said it will match the federal funds with $600,000 to create a $3 million initiative. LED will work with economic development agencies across the state on efforts to retain and attract businesses.

Siegen Terrace would be built on a 7.5 acre tract at the intersections of Goldfinch and Bunting drives. It will consist of 85,000 square feet of office space across an undetermined number of buildings and 285 parking spots.