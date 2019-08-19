Woman's Hospital has hired as its new CEO an executive from Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
Dr. Barbara Griffith has served as the chief medical officer and chief of business operations at Duke Regional for the past seven years, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She has 20 years of clinical practice experience and during her tenure at Duke Regional led business development and strategy for clinical programs.
The executive also has been president and chief financial officer of Durham Emergency Physicians - the medical practice inside of Duke Regional Hospital's emergency department. She holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College in Neuroscience and a medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Duke Regional Hospital has 369 inpatient beds and sees more than 60,000 patients each year. By comparison Woman's Hospital has 228 beds and saw about 9,700 patients admitted to the hospital but performed more than 613,300 outpatient services.
Griffith is expected to begin at Woman's Hospital this fall.
The board of directors at Woman's Hospital said the new CEO was the right fit for the organization.
"We needed a unique professional who would embrace and further our mission," said Donna Fraiche, chair of Woman's Hospital board of directors. "Her expertise in health care delivery and strategy, balanced with the compassion and commitment of a physician, are the perfect combination to lead the organization’s strategic direction.”
Robert Burgess, former top executive at St. Elizabeth Hospital, has been interim CEO of Woman's Hospital since late March. Longtime CEO of Woman's Hospital, Teri Fontenot retired after 27 years in the role.