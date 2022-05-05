The popular local Benny’s chain has bought two properties on Main Street in Baker and hopes to open a car wash there within a year.
Benny’s Baker LLC bought the land at 910 Main St., 918 Main St. and 960 Main St. in two separate transactions totaling $750,000, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s records.
Justin Alford, who co-owns Benny’s, said he’s not sure yet what will be built in Baker. It could be an express wash, like the ones the company opened within the past several years on Siegen Lane and Lee Drive. Or it could be a larger location like the Benny’s on Essen Lane, which offers oil changes and basic maintenance.
Alford said Benny’s decided to open a location at the request of Baker Mayor Darnell Waites, who reached out to the company. Waites told Alford about the land that was available on Main Street.
“We were happy to look at it and the property works for us,” Alford said. “It was in a good area.”
Benny’s has seven car washes in Baton Rouge and one each in Denham Springs and Gonzales. The company also operates three B-Quik convenience stores, which adjoin the car washes on Airline Highway, Greenwell Springs Road and Perkins Road.