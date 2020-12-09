Poise ‘N Ivy, a 55-year old Baton Rouge women’s clothing boutique, is set to close at the end of the year.
Jamie Taber Tarwater said she’s closing the business, primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We were closed for two months, and when we reopened, it was a slow reopening,” she said. “People are not going anywhere and our clientele is a little bit older.”
After talking it over with her accountant, Tarwater said she made the decision to close Poise ‘N Ivy a few weeks before Thanksgiving.
The boutique at 7276 Highland Road is scheduled to close on December 31.
Like so many people, Tarwater has had a difficult year. Her mother, Pearl Faser, who founded the store in 1965, died in July at the age of 94.
Faser started Poise ‘N Ivy after 14 years as a buyer for Rosenfield’s Department Store in downtown Baton Rouge. She saw a need in town for a store that sold junior sportswear. The business was originally located in the Kenilworth Shopping Center on Highland Road.
"I knew what people wanted, and the shop caught on. I was fortunate in that I was well-liked in the market, and the owners of clothing lines knew they could ship to me and not worry about the money,” Faser told The Advocate in a 2005 interview.
By the mid-70s, Poise 'N Ivy had moved on and started selling "career clothing" for older, more fashion-conscious women.
The business moved to its current location on Highland Road in 1985, when Faser decided to become her own landlord and merge the Kenilworth location with a Jefferson Highway store that opened in 1970.
Tarwater said it’s been a “very sad experience” closing Poise ‘N Ivy. “Ninety-nine point five percent of the people shopped with us for many, many years,” she said. “They loved the store.”