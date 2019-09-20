Walmart is hiring 140 full-time employees at its Hammond-area distribution center to support continued growth at the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer.
The company already has 745 employees at the center, which serves 124 Walmart stores across the region. The additional hires are part of a move nationally to add employees at its distribution centers.
Walnart notes in August it recorded its 20th consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth in the U.S. E-commerce sales have gone up by 37% as the company continues to push services such as online grocery pickup in which customers place orders and employees haul the items to the customer's car or pickup towers, where customers can grab their online orders from a high-tech vending machine that reads a bar code on their smartphone.
Walmart said it will hold a hiring event Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 45346 Parkway Blvd. in Robert. Wages in the distribution center start at $17.55 an hour.