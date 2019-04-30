Sweet Society, a restaurant that will feature Asian-inspired desserts, is set to open this summer in the Electric Depot mixed use development on Government Street.
The restaurant, co-owned by Karen Vong and Patrick Wong, will serve as a sister property to Boru, a ramen and poke restaurant also set to open in the summer in the Electric Depot. Wong, who co-owns the popular sushi and hibachi restaurant Ichiban, owns Boru.
Sweet Society will serve dishes such as taiyaki, a Japanese ice cream treat that features soft serve ice cream served in a fish-shaped waffle cone. A range of flavors will be available, from Asian varieties such as matcha (a green tea powder), ube (a purple yam) black sesame and red bean, to American favorites like custard and Nutella. Bigsu, a Koren shaved ice dessert topped with fresh fruit and mochi bites, will also be offered.
The restaurant will take up about 1,000 square feet.
Vong and Wong visited Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand to find inspiration for the Sweet Society menu.
“Through our travels, we’ve seen Asian desserts really growing in bigger cities, but it is still relatively unknown territory in South Louisiana,” said Vong. “We want to bring a little bit of Asia to Baton Rouge while also offering people something that they can relate to. It is exciting to bring something seen on social media in other cities back home to Baton Rouge.”
Diners will be able to get a preview of the Sweet Society menu during the Hot Art Cool Nights event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 10 at Electric Depot.
Along with Boru and Sweet Society, Electric Depot will also feature the City Roots coffee shop. All three properties are set to open later this summer in the same building. Red Stick Social, the first commercial tenant in the development recently opened.