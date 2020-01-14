The Baton Rouge Jet Center
The Baton Rouge Jet Center, which sells refueling services and offers passenger amenities to private aircraft flying to and from the Baton Rouge Airport, has started work on a new fixed base operations center and aircraft hangar. The $3 million expansion is set to open before the LSU-Texas football game, which will be played in Tiger Stadium on September 12.

 Courtesy of The Baton Rouge Jet Center. Photo credit: Brett Furr

The Baton Rouge Jet Center, an aircraft fueling hub, is spending $3 million to build the new 5,000-square-foot operations center and a 22,000-square foot hangar, said Brett Furr, the local attorney who is president of the center.

The goal is to have the facility open for business before the LSU-Texas football game, which will be played in Tiger Stadium on September 12, Furr said. Arkel is serving as the general contractor.

