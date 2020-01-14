Work has started on a new fixed base operation center and aircraft hangar at Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
The Baton Rouge Jet Center, an aircraft fueling hub, is spending $3 million to build the new 5,000-square-foot operations center and a 22,000-square foot hangar, said Brett Furr, the local attorney who is president of the center.
The goal is to have the facility open for business before the LSU-Texas football game, which will be played in Tiger Stadium on September 12, Furr said. Arkel is serving as the general contractor.