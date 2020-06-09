For decades, 4th of July in downtown Baton Rouge has been marked by a day of events at the USS Kidd and capped off by a nighttime fireworks show over the Mississippi River, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced a change this year.
WBRZ and the Manship family, which have financially supported the fireworks show for 50 years, said Tuesday the city-parish isn't issuing permits for events that would attract crowds larger than those allowed under the state’s phased-in approach to reopening.
WBRZ said it will sponsor a primetime event on July 4 that will allow for people to watch fireworks without having to gather downtown. Specific details will be released later this month.
"As the city's only locally-owned TV station, we have an emotional connection to the spirit everyone feels when they see those fireworks. While it may not be like the 50 others, the show will go on and WBRZ will make sure we are connected and filled with pride like never before," said Jake Manship, WBRZ chief operating officer.
Rosehn Gipe, executive director of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, told the Downtown Development District board Tuesday the ship will be open for tours on July 4. However, the traditional holiday gathering, featuring live music, hot dog eating contests, parades and events around the destroyer won’t happen.
The DDD plans to play patriotic music on the waterfront and show holiday-related programming on the screens in North Boulevard Town Square, said Davis Rhorer, executive director.