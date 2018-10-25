Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 4.3 percent in August compared to a year ago, thanks to an increase in purchases of manufacturing equipment.
Just over $829 million was spent in August, according to figures released Thursday by the city-parish finance department. That compares with nearly $794.8 million in spending during August 2017. The figures include vehicle sales.
The increase came despite a drop in vehicle sales tax collections. East Baton Rouge shoppers spent $65.8 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared to $68.4 million in August 2017.
Spending by category was mixed. Along with the drop in vehicle sales, consumers spent slightly less at retail trade and food stores. That category, which accounts for just over half of all the spending in the parish, was down by 0.5 percent. Spending also was down on services, by 3 percent. But spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was up 7.8 percent over August 2017. Spending in restaurants and bars was up by a modest 0.1 percent.
Spending outside the Baton Rouge city limits was up by 12.9 percent to $382.7 million from $338.9 million.
Inside the city limits, spending was down 2.1 percent to $446.3 million from $455.8 million.
Sales tax collections rose from nearly $15.9 million to $16.6 million.
Through the first eight months of the year, spending is down 2.3 percent from nearly $6.5 billion to $6.3 billion.
Spending outside the city limits is down by just over 2.3 percent through the end of August to $2.76 billion from $2.82 billion. Inside the city limits, spending is down by nearly 2.3 percent to $3.57 billion from $3.65 billion.