The Elm Grove Garden Apartments in Scotlandville have been sold for $1.5 million to an Alabama developer that plans to demolish and rehabilitate them.
TBF Development LLC of Birmingham, Alabama, bought the 6.4 acre site at 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was The Park at Elm Grove LLC of Baton Rouge.
TBF is The Banyan Foundation, a non-profit affordable housing developer.
Rob Coats, president and chief executive officer of the foundation, said the plan is to start demolition sometime between the end of December and February. Elm Grove Gardens will be replaced by Capstone at Scotlandville, an 84-unit development that will cost $16.1 million.
The development will provide housing for residents along with supportive services such as job training, GED classes and financial wellness training.
Coats said the work should take between 15 to 18 months to complete.