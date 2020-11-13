The Elm Grove Garden Apartments in Scotlandville have been sold for $1.5 million to an Alabama developer that plans to demolish and rehabilitate them.

TBF Development LLC of Birmingham, Alabama, bought the 6.4 acre site at 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was The Park at Elm Grove LLC of Baton Rouge.

Elm Grove Gardens will be replaced with Capstone at Scotlandville, an 84-unit development that will cost $16.1 million.