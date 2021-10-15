Home sales in metro Baton Rouge were down by 15.4% in September, the third month there has been a year-to-year decrease in sales.
There were 1,047 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during September, according to figures released Friday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 1,237 MLS sales in September 2020.
Metro area home sales had posted a 13-month streak of year-to-year sales increases, but that run was snapped in July.
Local Realtors said one of the issues hurting sales has been a lack of homes for sale.
According to the MLS, the average number of days a home was on the market before it sold was 43 in September. That’s down from 66 days in September 2020.
If home sales continue at the current rate, the supply of houses will be exhausted in 1.4 months. That’s half of what the inventory was in August 2020, when the supply was 2.8 months. A six-month supply of homes is generally considered to be a balanced inventory.