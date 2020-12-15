A 15-acre undeveloped site in West Baton Rouge Parish has been sold to Air Liquide for $2.3 million.
Air Liquide bought the tract of land from Ourso Properties in a deal that became effective Friday. The land is part of the Poplar Grove Plantation, off La. 1 in Port Allen. Beau Box of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented Air Liquide.
In February, the West Baton Rouge Parish Council gave an industrial tax exemption to Air Liquide for a property at 2111 Blacksmith Road, which Box said includes the site that was purchased last week.
The industrial gas supplier is based in Paris, but has its U.S. offices in Houston.
Air Liquide is planning a $270 million expansion in Port Allen, spurred by a contract to sell nitrogen and oxygen to Methanex’s $1.4 billion methanol plant under construction in Geismar.
Air Liquide already owns two facilities in West Baton Rouge, one in Addis and the other in Port Allen along U.S. 190 near S. Winterville Road. In 2019, the company got permission to rezone a 35 acre tract at 1815 Lafiton Lane.