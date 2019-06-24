Coast Professional Inc., a Geneseo, New York-based debt collection call center company, plans to double its employee footprint in West Monroe.
In 2007, Coast Professional opened a call center in Ouachita Parish that has 125 workers. The company plans to hire 146 new employees with an average salary of $36,500 in addition to benefits, as it expands the outbound call center that contracts with the federal government to collect debt.
Coast Professional expects to invest $750,000 for a new 8,200 square foot facility as part of its operations. It expects to convert a former Sears into offices.
Everett Stagg, president of Coast Professional, said the company has seen "significant growth" in the past year. In exchange for the expansion, the company is anticipated to get tax relief through Louisiana's Enterprise Zone program, which could mean a tax credit up to $3,500 for each new job.