FILE - This Oct. 21, 2016 file photo shows a Rite Aid location in Philadelphia. Rite Aid ended plans for a merger with the Albertsons grocery chain, a move that caused its stock price to plunge Thursday. Analysts and retail insiders question the drugstore chain's prospects, saying it doesn't have the scale or the balance sheet to compete with rivals such as Walgreens and CVS. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: NY110