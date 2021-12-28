The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge saw their winnings rise by 48.8% in November, topping the year-to-year revenue gains posted statewide.
The gambling halls brought in $23.5 million in November, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $15.8 million in November 2020.
The state posted a 22.6% gain in November compared to the year before. Winnings at the 13 riverboats, four racinos and Harrah's were $186.1 million in October, compared to $151.8 million in November 2020.
Several factors led to the year-to-year increase. In November 2020 casinos were under restrictions put in to control the spread of COVID, which capped the number of customers at 50% capacity.