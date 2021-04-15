A new airline will begin offering regular flights from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Gulf Shores, Alabama, starting June 3.
The Southeast Beach Express flights will depart Baton Rouge daily between Thursday and Sunday. Passengers will travel on 30-seat executive jets that leave from the airport’s Signature Flight Support. All fares are priced at $490 round-trip, including taxes and fees.
Jay Taffet, founder of Southeast Beach Express, said the airline was founded to provide quicker access to Alabama’s beaches. The flights from Baton Rouge to Gulf Shores will take less than an hour and passengers will be able to depart and arrive at executive terminals. The airline is also offering similar flights to Gulf Shores from Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee.
Taffet said while the flights are seasonal and set to end in late September, the service may extend beyond the summer if there’s demand for it. After all, the flights will connect south Louisiana to south Alabama.
Southeast Beach Express is operated by Ultimate Jetcharters, which has offered charter shuttle flights out of Cincinnati and Cleveland since 2009.
Tickets for the flights are available through beach-express.com.