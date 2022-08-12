While gas prices soared through the summer, retiree Harry Hernandez had stopped driving as much, filling the tank of his Toyota Tacoma every three weeks.
But the price for regular unleaded at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Old Hammond Hwy dropped to less than $3.00 this week, so his habits are going back to normal. He’s only waiting two weeks to fill his tank.
“This is the cheapest gas around here,” Hernandez said. “I live about two miles out of the way, but I come here.”
The average price in south Louisiana for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.60 on Friday, according to AAA. That’s down from $3.73 a week ago and $4.20 a month ago.
But the price is still well above the average a year ago, when it was $2.84 a gallon.
Several factors have led to the drop in gas prices, said AAA spokesman Don Redman. Crude oil prices spiked at over $120 a barrel in early June but have steadily gone down and are now trading at about $94 a barrel.
Investors are not optimistic about the health of the global economy and think demand for oil will drop, Redman said.
Another reason for the drop in prices is that consumers may be driving less because of the fuel costs. Redman said he heard reports of a sharp decrease in gasoline demand after July 4th.
“Once people got past that holiday, they really started cutting back,” he said.
Hernandez said he tried to be more intentional about the trips he took in his car. He would try to get multiple things done in one trip.
“When I did drive, I’d try to take care of a couple odds and ends,” Hernandez said. “Usually, because I’m retired, I just go out when something comes up.”
Crystal Vilchez fills the tank of her mom’s Toyota Sequoia twice a week. They have to use the car to travel for work, so they cut back on unnecessary trips when gas prices were high.
“We only went to get groceries,” Vilchez said. "Now we can take the kids to do some fun things."
Vilchez’s personal car is a sedan. She said that she was grateful to have a smaller car with better mileage when fuel costs rose.
“If we had both had big old cars, it would’ve been bad,” Vilchez said.
Hernandez and Vilchez both hold out to see where gas is cheapest before picking a pump. Vilchez said she usually rotates between the Walmart Neighborhood Market and a few others.
“If the Walmart is up, I’ll go to RaceTrac or Murphy,” Vilchez. “I’m looking at the price on my way.”
LSU student Kane Babineaux also cut back on shopping trips when the cost to fill his Buick Lucerne went up. Now that the price of regular unleaded gas is $3.09 at the Murphy Express on Lee Dr., he’s shopping more and making more visits home to his family.
“It’s about an hour and a half drive,” Babineaux said. “I’ve been traveling a little bit more often.”
Traditionally, gas demand remains strong during the summer and dips off in the fall, when children go back to school and fewer families go on vacation.
Figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said the demand for gasoline dropped from an average of nearly 9.46 million barrels per day as of August 6, 2021, to 8.86 million barrels as of August 5, 2022.
Patrick De Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, said this week that, absent something like a hurricane, gasoline prices should drop another 10 cents to 25 cents a gallon over the next couple weeks.
“If there’s another Hurricane Ida, it would absolutely reverse what has happened with gas prices recently,” Redman said.
Vilchez’ family is from Mexico, and the cost of fuel has been too steep for them to take a trip home during the summer. At worst, she’s had to pay around $120. She said she’s hopeful costs keep trending down.
“If the prices keep going down, it would be better for us,” Vilchez said. “We could go in our own car to Mexico.”
Business Editor Timothy Boone contributed to this report.