Like swallows returning to Capistrano, albeit after a year off because of the pandemic, Black Friday shoppers flocked to brick-and-mortar retail centers in search of bargains.

Queues formed outside Bath and Body Works, Black Box and Victoria’s Secret in the Mall of Louisiana early Friday, but within minutes they were gone.

Gone are the days of waking up in the wee hours the morning after Thanksgiving to fight for retail’s best deals, according to Stacy Verret, who said she’s gone Black Friday shopping for the last 21 years.

“We usually spend several hours at the mall, but because there are no lines this year, we pretty much finished shopping in an hour,” Verret said. “Six stores in an hour? That’s usually unheard of on Black Friday.”

Her daughter, Theresa Verret, said mall traffic was light because of the increase of online shopping, but she likes to shop in person.

“For some people, like my mom and dad, it’s a tradition to come out and shop,” she said. “But most people I know are shopping online because they think it’s easier.”

Her mom noted that national supply chain issues have slightly increased prices and noticeably decreased inventory.

“There are a couple specific items, like perfume gift sets from Macy’s, that ran out really quickly today,” she said. “An employee said they didn’t have as many to put out this year, so it’s not like there were a ton and people bought them all.”

Melissa Bennett, who was first in line at Victoria’s Secret when the store opened, said she and her granddaughter enjoyed the hustle of Black Fridays past, but because the shopping center did not open until 9 a.m. this year, it felt more like a regular trip to the mall.

“It’s still a good day to save some money, but it’s not like it used to be,” Bennett said.

Nationwide, malls and stores reported decent-sized crowds, but absent the fights over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now. Discounts are also available for several weeks before Christmas, on both websites and in stores.

The country's largest mall, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, reported overall traffic numbers at its opening on Friday were up by more than double compared to a year ago, before COVID-19 vaccines were available.

“We had a fantastic start,” Mall of America senior vice president Jill Renslow said.

Black Friday sales — including online — were up 12.1% by morning, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all types of spending including cash and credit cards. Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard called the start “impressive” but the sales were still tracking below its 20% growth forecast for the day.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicted sales will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% in the holiday season. They were up 8% last year when shoppers, locked down during the early part of the pandemic, spent their money on pajamas and home goods.

At the Fashion Centre mall in the northern Virginia suburbs, window signs advertised 50% off boots at Aldo, 40% off full price items at J.Crew, and 30% off at Forever 21. But the sales floor looked different from years past, when tall stacks of merchandise used to be on display.

Big retailers like Walmart aren't blasting “door buster” deals in their ads, said DealNews.com analyst Julie Ramhold. Meanwhile, smaller chains like Victoria’s Secret and Gap are having harder time managing supply issues. Victoria’s Secret said recently that 45% of its holiday merchandise is still stuck in transit.

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said the company was prepared for supply issues. “We are deep and we are ready,” he said, noting inventory levels are up 20% compared to last year. “We are in good shape.”

Tim Clayburn shopped at Fashion Centre in Pentagon City, Virginia, on Friday because he wanted to make sure he could get the gifts he wanted for his relatives.

“Everyone is so worried about not having things shipped to you on time," he said. "I’d rather just get stuff in person so I don’t have to worry about the shipping.”

But not every shopper enjoyed the same success.

“The thing that I came in for is already out of stock both in the store and online,” Addi Vanderbeld said while browsing Apple laptops at a Best Buy in the Denver suburb of Lone Tree. “Now I am looking around just to try and find something to make the best of getting up at 4 a.m. to get down here.”

Experts still believe Black Friday will again be the busiest shopping day this year. U.S. retail sales, excluding auto and gas, from this past Monday through Sunday are expected to increase 10% from last year and 12% from the 2019 holiday season, Mastercard SpendingPulse said.

At Macy’s in Manhattan, the pandemic remained in sight — employees wore masks and many shoppers did too — but there was also a sense of celebrating the fun of shopping, of things returning to how they used to be.

Carol Claridge of Bourne, England, has traveled to New York for Thanksgiving-week shopping for 15 years, but skipped it last year because of the pandemic. The U.S. reopened to travelers from the U.K. earlier in November when it lifted pandemic travel bans.

“We had to wait a long time to do this,” said Claridge, who was looking at beauty gift sets on the first floor of Macy’s with a friend. “We are picking up anything we see that we like. We call it our annual shopping outing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.