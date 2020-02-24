Roughly two weeks after the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery had an overnight fire that burned for several hours, the company is using flares at the plant — a sign that repairs are taking it close to restarting units impacted by the incident.
"You may notice flaring at our facilities as we work to restore our operations," said a statement from ExxonMobil posted Monday on its Facebook page. "We apologize for any disruption this flaring may cause."
Petrochemical plants often use flaring as a safety device to burn off excess hydrocarbons during the startup and restart process.
ExxonMobil declined to provide information about the progress of repairs and specific units at the site, citing company policy.
News agency Reuters reported that the company plans to restore the large crude distillation unit and a coker, which had been impacted by the fire in mid-February, citing anonymous sources familiar with plant operations.
Crude distillation units break down crude oil into feedstocks, which are used as material for manufactured products.
The source of the fire was a natural gas pipeline near the distillation unit. The fire ended up idling most of the production units at the refinery, three out of four on site, Reuters said. The operations are expected to be restored by the end of the week but isn't likely to get back into production for at least a month since the incident.
The fire was in a pipe band adjacent to the pipe stills, also known as distillation units, according to a spokesperson from the United Steelworkers, which represents nearly 1,000 members at the ExxonMobil facility.
The Baton Rouge refinery has the capacity to process 502,500 barrels of crude oil each day and manufactures about 300 different petrochemical products ranging from gasoline to lubricating oils and waxes.
ExxonMobil's volunteer fire team extinguished the fire, which began just before midnight about two weeks ago and lasted until 7 a.m. the next day. Most of the chemical compounds released during the fire were burned into the air, records show. There were no employee injuries and no immediate impact to the surrounding community.
The company has more than 1,200 full-time workers and employs another 1,800 contract employees at the site. When all its sites are combined, the company has about 7,000 workers in Baton Rouge.