Sunbelt Lighting, a Mississippi company that sells lights, fans and chandeliers, has sold its showroom and warehouses to a Harahan investor and plans to lease the space until it can find a new location.
Sunbelt, located at 1698 Wooddale Blvd., sold its space to 1698 Wooddale Blvd. LLC for $900,000 in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Sunbelt, which is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has seven locations in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Ransom Pipes of Maestri-Murrell, who represented the sellers along with Jonathan Walker, said Sunbelt wants to move to another part of Baton Rouge. The business takes up nearly 31,500 square feet on Wooddale Boulevard. One building has a 9,100-square-foot showroom and a 4,750-square-foot warehouse, the second building is a 17,750-square-foot warehouse.
“They’re going to downsize to just the showroom,” Pipes said. “The operations won’t change, they just don’t need as much warehouse space in the back.” The new owners will try to find a tenant to take up the warehouse space.
Sunbelt will also look for a new location somewhere in Baton Rouge. Once it finds where it wants to go, it will leave the showroom, Pipes said.
Keith Henry of Max J. Derbes Real Estate in New Orleans represented the buyer.