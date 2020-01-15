Sunbelt Lighting, a Mississippi company that sells lights, fans and chandeliers, has sold its showroom and warehouses to a Harahan investor and plans to lease the space until it can find a new location.

Sunbelt, located at 1698 Wooddale Blvd., sold its space to 1698 Wooddale Blvd. LLC for $900,000 in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Sunbelt, which is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has seven locations in Louisiana and Mississippi.