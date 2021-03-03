Baton Rouge-based Group Insurance Inc. was acquired by California-based Alliant.
Group Insurance was founded in 1971 by Dan Jumonville, who has served as the CEO since then. Group Insurance is a brokerage firm for employee benefits and is expected to join the employee benefits group under Alliant. Jumonville is expected to work for Alliant, along with the rest of the company's employees.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Group Insurance sells through its insurance brokers health, life, disability, dental, vision, accident and other products for employees to other businesses. It also sells individual insurance and similar products through subsidiary Insurance Services of America.
“The firm’s strategic approach to employee benefits will enhance Alliant’s strength and service in the Southeast and throughout the U.S.," said Tom Corbett, CEO of Alliant.