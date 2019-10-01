Baton Rouge-based Taylor Porter has expanded its law offices into Lake Charles, by taking the Norman Business Law Center under its umbrella.
Rick Norman, who founded the Norman Business Law Center in 2004, will head the Lake Charles office. Norman handled business and industrial cases in Lake Charles since 1985, specializing in commercial transactions, employment, construction, industry and health care matters. His two sons, Joe and Jud, are also joining the office as attorneys.
Bob Barton, Taylor Porter managing partner, said Rick Norman’s success as an attorney and the quality of his practice made him a good fit.
“The regional growth of Taylor Porter into the Lake Charles market aligns with our firm’s strategic plan and enhances our ability to serve the legal needs of our existing clients who are doing business in Lake Charles and southwest Louisiana,” Barton said in a statement.
Norman said the move will benefit his client base because of Taylor Porter’s ethical standards and experience with complex cases.
“As we look to better meet our clients’ needs, joining Taylor Porter is an ideal match that will enable us to be more diverse in the practice areas of representation that our clients are increasingly requiring,” he said.
Taylor Porter now has 80 attorneys in Louisiana.