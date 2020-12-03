Baton Rouge Metro Airport said passenger volumes during the week of Thanksgiving were the highest since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the holiday week 5,716 people passed through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. That compares to 10,875 people passing through the checkpoint during Thanksgiving week in 2019.
Metro Airport officials said the 47% drop in passengers is smaller than the nationwide average decline of 59%.
Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, was the busiest single day at the airport since the start of the pandemic, with 896 passengers going through the TSA checkpoint.