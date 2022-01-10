Students, visitors and members of the LSU Greek Life community tailgate. Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 19.2% in October compared to the year before, because of easy comparisons with the restrictions put in place to control the spread of COVID. In October 2020, there were seating restrictions that drastically reduced the number of people who could attend LSU football games and on-campus tailgating was banned. Southern University didn’t even play football games last fall