Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 19.2% in October compared to the year before, because of easy comparisons with the restrictions put in place to control the spread of COVID.
Just over $1 billion was spent in the parish during October, according to figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $841.7 million spent in October 2020.
October vehicle sales were down by 3.8% from nearly $79 million to nearly $76 million.
Spending in nearly all categories was up compared to 2020. Retail and grocery sales, which accounted for 57% of all activity in the parish, were up by 29.7%; restaurants and bars, 28.1%; and services, 31.5%. Manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was down 10% in October from the year before.
In October 2020, there were seating restrictions that drastically reduced the number of people who could attend LSU football games and on-campus tailgating was banned. Southern University didn’t even play football games last fall, pushing back the start of the season to February 2021. Without thousands of fans coming into Baton Rouge for games, spending at grocery stores, restaurants and bars dipped off in fall 2020.
Both LSU and Southern played home games in October with no restrictions on seating or bans on tailgating.
Inside the city limits, spending was up 27.9% from October 2020 to come in at $588 million. That compares to $459.9 million in spending last year.
Outside the city limits, spending was up 8.7%, from $381.7 million in October 2020 to $414.9 million a year later.
Sales tax collections in October were $20.1 million, compared to $16.8 million in October 2020.
Through the first 10 months of the year, nearly $9.2 billion has been spent in the parish, a 15.1% increase over the $8 billion spent through October 2020. In the city limits, $5.1 billion has been spent, a 16.5% increase over the nearly $4.4 billion spent during the first 10 months of 2020. In the parish, spending was up 13.3% from nearly $3.6 billion to $4 billion.