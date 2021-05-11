Gonzales children's products maker Crown Crafts Inc. is shuttering Carousel Designs LLC and its manufacturing site in Georgia, which it acquired several years ago in a multimillion-dollar deal.

Publicly-traded Crown Crafts said it is abandoning the subsidiary because of "high costs, declining sales and continued losses," calling the move a "difficult decision."

"It is in the best interests of all our stakeholders as we continue to manage Crown Crafts with a focus on long-term profitability and expense control," said E. Randall Chestnut, chairman of Crown Crafts.

Founded more than three decades ago, Carousel is a direct-to-consumer baby products business. It had roughly 80 employees at the time of Crown Craft's $8.8 million acquisition in 2017, according to LinkedIn profiles of its former top executives and federal regulatory filings.

The Douglasville, Georgia-based business is expected to shut down on May 21, including its www.babybedding.com website. The website let consumers choose from more than 100 baby bedding collections or create their own customized products.

Any customer orders not filled will get refunds.

When it was acquired in 2017, Carousel Designs raked in $7.7 million in annual revenue. At the time, the two top executives at the business remained until both left.

The subsidiary was supposed to improve the Crown Craft's online sales. It has historically relied heavily on brick-and-mortar customers, such as Walmart and Toys R Us, which closed its stores and operates online.

Net sales for Carousel dipped $4.8 million in fiscal 2020 from $6.6 million in fiscal 2019.

Crown Craft's said its earnings per share would a few cents higher both years, without Carousel.

The company expects to record charges totaling $2.8 million to $3.4 million in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, most of which will be non-cash charges associated with the impairment of assets.

Crown Crafts produces infant and toddler bedding, bibs and other children's toys it sells through subsidiaries NoJo Baby & Kids Inc. and Sassy Baby Inc.

