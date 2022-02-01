Nominations are now open for the LSU100, which lists the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by graduates, and the LSU Roaring10, which recognizes the highest revenue generating businesses owned or led by graduates.
Companies must apply each year to be considered for a spot on the list.
In order to be considered for either list, a company must have been in business for five years or more as of Dec. 31; revenues must have been $100,000 or more from 2019 to 2021; be owned or led by an LSU graduate from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31; and act with high integrity and operate in a manner consistent with the values and image of LSU.
Nominations will be accepted until June 15. An alphabetical list of the businesses that made the list will be released in September. The 2022 LSU100 celebration event, where the members of the LSU100 and LSU Roaring10 are announced in order, will be held October 21. To nominate a company or apply on behalf of your own business, go to lsu100.com.