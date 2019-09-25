Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, known as BREW, an annual startup business conference, will have a $100,000 pitch competition in November.
The deadline for applicants to enter the competition was extended from Sept. 23 until midnight on Sept. 29.
Eligible businesses must have less than $250,000 in annual revenue and have raised less than $250,000 from investors but that doesn't include friends and family support. Startups must be headquartered in Louisiana or willing to relocate to the state.
Startups should have a strong management team and a unique product in a potentially high-growth business.
NexusLA, the event organizer, has plans to host a semi-final round of its pitch competition that's a closed-door session with judges on Oct. 24, some of whom are investors, to better prepare entrepreneurs and give the individuals more time to hone business plans.
The pitches by four finalists will be open to the public on Nov. 15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center downtown.
Information is at https://www.celebratebrew.com/highstakes-pitch