The owner of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant said his real estate partners have purchased property near the intersection of Interstate 10 and College Drive and he plans to open a location at the site in the fall.

Tommy Cvitanovich, the owner and operator of Drago’s, said the sale happened earlier this week, but the transaction hasn’t been filed yet with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court Office. The sale price was not disclosed, but Lauren Buckholtz, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate in Baton Rouge, and Don Randon, of Don Randon Real Estate in New Orleans, brokered the transaction.

Cvitanovich said he has a lease in place to open a Drago’s at 4580 Constitution Ave. in a building that had most recently been occupied by FYE, a DVD and CD store that went out of business in early 2017. In March, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved a request to rezone the property to allow for alcoholic beverage sales. The building is just over 13,500 square feet and sits on a 1.1-acre lot with ample parking.

Plans to remodel the building and turn it into a restaurant are being reviewed by East Baton Rouge officials. An official announcement detailing the Baton Rouge restaurant will be released in the next week or two, Cvitanovich said. “I’m very, very anxious about this,” he said.

There’s been talk about Drago’s opening a Baton Rouge location for years. In 2015, a restaurant spokesman said the company was looking at building a restaurant as part of a mixed-use development on Highland Road in front of the Country Club of Louisiana, but those plans fell through.

Drago’s is famous for its rich, garlicky charbroiled oysters and a seafood-heavy menu. The company currently has four locations: in the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, at 3232 N. Arnoult Road in Metairie, at 3151 Johnston St. in Lafayette and in Jackson, Mississippi.