The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission will consider approving Lotus Village, a 116-unit mixed use development aimed at seniors that would be built near downtown.
The development is a partnership between the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership in New Orleans. Lotus Village is aimed at low to moderate income seniors. Along with housing, the community will include a geriatric health care facility, a market, a gym and walking trails. The development would be built on three sites on Gracie and Gayosa streets and Spanish Town Road, near North 16th Street.
The commission will vote on the planned unit development at its January 19 meeting.