The Baton Rouge Northwestern Mutual office will move early next year into the @Highland building at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard, setting the stage for the developer to start a second office space on the campus.
Northwestern Mutual will take up a 12,681-square-feet on the first and second floors of the @Highland building. It is the second tenant to move into the high-tech office building, which opened last year. General Informatics, an information technology services company, had been the lone tenant of @Highland.
Ben Wheeler, managing director of the local Northwestern Mutual office, said @Highland is a “different building” that has set itself apart in a fast-growing portion of Baton Rouge.
“This will give us more visibility,” Wheeler said. Northwestern Mutual has rented about 10,000 square feet of office space at 11440 Lake Sherwood Ave. North for more than 20 years.
About 55 people work for Northwestern Mutual in Baton Rouge. Wheeler said the financial services company has the potential to grow a bit in Baton Rouge and some additional hiring could be in the works.
Mohit "Mo" Vij, the CEO of General Informatics and developer of @Highland, said there’s space left in the 54,000-square- foot building for one more business. Vij said a business has signed a letter of intent to lease the last space. “We hope to be filling that up soon,” he said.
Now, he said, work can begin on a second office space on the campus. The size of that building is fluid, Vij said, but the hope is to start construction in 2020. Vij has said he wants to build a technology campus on the 8-acre site, with several buildings that fit in with the Live oaks and mature cypress on the property.
Northwestern Mutual was represented by Bill Sanders, of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, and Ross Berthelot, of Prime Realty Group. Ty Gose, of NAI Latter & Blum, represented Vij.