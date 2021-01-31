Baton Rouge area
Trinity Business Group has promoted Alan Tuttle to chief financial officer and Katie Long Davis to controller.
Tuttle, a certified public accountant, joined Trinity in 2017 and been responsible for the accounting of multimillion-dollar businesses held by the family owned company throughout the Southeast. He has more than 15 years of experience in finance, accounting, tax assessment, risk management and human resources and previously held accounting and internal audit leadership roles with Community Coffee Co. and IBM.
Davis joined the company in 2016 and has held the responsibilities of data analysis, financial reporting and strategic accounting at the corporate level. She also served as an adviser for Trinity’s student housing investments for the University of Mississippi.
Rick Bond has been named chairman of the board of governors of the Baton Rouge General Foundation and also serve as an ex-officio member of Baton Rouge General board of trustees.
New foundation board members are Leslie Berg, community liaison for Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry; Mimi Singer Lee, executive vice president and chief human resource manager at b1Bank; and Julian White, engineering manager for Shell Geismar.
Other foundation board members are Bart Phillips, of BLP Holdings, vice chair; Patrice Jones, community activist, treasurer and CPA; Kathy Victorian, of Healthy Blue, secretary; Scott Kirkpatrick, of Pelican State Partners, immediate past chair; Michael Albritton, ASA Properties; Mark Goodson, CSRS Inc.; Lucie Kantrow, Bernhard Capital; Meg Mahoney, Methanex Corp.; Phyllis McLaurin, retired from JP Morgan Chase and community volunteer, chair of the Baton Rouge General board of trustees; Dr. Ernest J. Mencer, retired director of BRG regional burn center; Keith O’Neill, culinary and nutrition solutions at HHS Inc.; Laura Parr, BRG auxiliary board president; Jim Purgerson, Citizens Bank & Trust; Dr. William Russell, BRG radiation oncology; Edgardo Tenreiro, ex officio member, BRG president and chief executive officer; and Padma Vatsavai, Vinformatix.
Shane Sedotal has been promoted to vice president of customer service and support at REV Broadband, the parent company of RTC, Eatel and Vision Communications.
Sedotal will lead a team of more than 80 employees and was director of customer operations for those three companies' 60,000 business and residential customers. He has 26 years of experience in the telecom industry and began his career with Eatel’s answering and operator services in 1995.
Louisiana Dental Association announced that Annette Droddy was promoted to executive director.
Droddy joined the association in 2003 as director of communications and public affairs and was promoted to assistant executive director in 2011. Droddy earned a bachelor's degree mass communication from LSU.
The Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge has elected Soncheree Johnson as president.
Other officers are Vice President Ariel Dixon, Secretary DeVan Stephenson, Treasurer Debbie Gonzalez, Assistant Treasurer Faye Ferdinand and Historian Eileen Kennedy.
Board members starting two-year terms are Monica Michelles; Shana Augustus; Lois Folse and Jaimie Smith. Returning for the second year of a term are Tana Boudreaux, JiJi Jonas and Marilyn Mayeux.
Lafayette area
Acadian Ambulance Operations Manager Taylor Richard has been named director of the National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies that operates in partnership with South Louisiana Community College and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
Richard replaces Kirk Lacour, who has moved into a full-time role in Acadian’s legal department. Richard has been with Acadian for 10 years, having served as a paramedic field supervisor and operations coordinator in north Texas before assuming his most recent role as operations manager in Ouachita Parish. He holds an associate degree from South Louisiana Community College and National EMS Academy and is working toward a bachelor's degree in unified public safety administration from Northwestern State University of Louisiana.
New Orleans area
Patricia Meadowcroft has been elected to chair the Pontchartrain Conservancy board of directors.
Other officers are Marcia St Martin, vice chair, Ben Caplan, secretary, and Amy Cohen, treasurer.
Directors are Michael Bagot III, Dickie Brennan, Carl Britt, Jean Champagne, Justin Gremillion, John Kinabrew, Martin Landrieu, John Alden Meade, Zoila Osteicoecehea, Natalie Robottom, LaVerne Toombs, David Waggonner and Robert Williamson.
Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority has named Brian Coogan as chief financial officer.
Coogan served as controller. The authority provides behavioral health, developmental disability and primary care services to eligible residents of Jefferson Parish.
Wholesale insurance broker and underwriting manager Burns & Wilcox has promoted Bonnie Steen to managing director and Cain Webber to associate managing director for its New Orleans office.
Steen was vice president, associate managing director. Steen will oversee the New Orleans team while also supporting the Monroe and Baton Rouge locations. She has more than 35 years of industry experience, as a surplus lines insurance professional with a specialization in catastrophic property.
Webber has been manager, commercial insurance, overseeing the commercial underwriting department. He has been with Burns & Wilcox for more than a decade and has held increased leadership responsibilities. Webber has experience working with London syndicates and contracts.
Around Louisiana
Neel-Schaffer Inc. has been named as vice presidents Glenn Ledet in its Baton Rouge office Connie Standige in its New Orleans office.
Ledet joined Neel-Schaffer in 2019 and serves as the firm’s program manager for coastal science and engineering, responsible for regional and corporate business development and project implementation of coastal and water resources initiatives. He has 14 years of experience.
Standige joined Neel-Schaffer in 2016 and leads business development efforts for its Louisiana offices. She has more than 30 years of engineering experience and previously worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, where she held roles that included assistant secretary of operations and engineer administrator.