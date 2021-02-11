New unemployment claims across Louisiana dipped again last week.
There were 7,476 new unemployment claims filed last week, down from 10,376 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.
There also were another 3,029 new claims filed last week for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 3,990 claims one week before.
There were 60,684 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Jan. 30, the latest state data available, and another 123,565 existing PUA program claims continuing. The state paid $95.3 million for benefits for the week ending Jan. 30.
All of the 30,000 claims in the Louisiana Workforce Commission's backlog pending identity verification since the beginning of January has been cleared.
Since Jan. 1, Louisiana has paid unemployment insurance claims to more than 206,000 individuals totaling $466 million in benefits, which includes the extra $300 in federal stimulus approved in late December. There was an influx of new unemployment claims in January as residents sought to get access to federal stimulus benefits.