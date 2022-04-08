Work on Amazon's massive fulfillment center at the former Cortana Mall site is going well and more than 50% finished.
Officials with The Conlan Co., the Atlanta-based general contractor, said construction is on schedule.
Work on the $200 million fulfillment center started just over a year ago, when crews started tearing down the mall in March 2021.
The 3.8 million-square-foot facility will be nearly 90 feet tall with the second through fifth floors taken up by storage, robotics and conveyors, which will pluck items and transport them down to the first floor for packaging and distribution.
None of the items stored in the Cortana center will be sent directly to customers; instead, the facility acts as the first cog in the distribution system Amazon has established.
About 1,000 people will work at the facility when it is fully operational at the end of this year.