Placid Refining LLC, which operates a crude oil refinery in Port Allen, is considering investing another $86 million into the facility, which produces 75,000 barrels of oil per day.
The company described the potential work as upgrades to its refinery for all its processes, but a final decision has not yet been made and said there is no guarantee of doing the project.
Placid Refining employs 223 workers in Port Allen and anticipates hiring another five employees by 2021 if it moves forward on the project. During a two-year construction phase, the company expects to support 100 construction jobs.
The company declined an interview about its plans but said that the $86 million would be spread across "numerous future capital projects over the next few years" and it doesn't expect to expand capacity of the plant.
In exchange for the capital investment, Placid Refining is seeking participation in the state's Enterprise Zone program. That designation means the company could receive a tax credit up to $3,500 for each new job in addition to a rebate of state sales and use taxes for eligible materials, machinery and equipment or a 1.5% refundable investment tax credit on the total capital investment.
The company has not yet decided whether it will seek Industrial Tax Exemption Program property tax relief as well.