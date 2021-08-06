Two webinars with subjects focused on diversity and on post-pandemic business planning are scheduled next week by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
BRAC's sixth annual Diversity in Business event, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11, will feature a keynote address from Eric Mitchell, AT&T's assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion. He'll discuss inclusion as a competitive advantage, impacting employee productivity, retention and engagement, and the company's bottom line. Winners of BRAC's Diversity Star Award also will be announced.
The first segment of a 3-part series on business planning beyond the pandemic for small businesses will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. A panel of experts will be teaching business owners what they need to put into practice for their business to grow and thrive.
Details, cost and registration for the webinars are available at brac.org/events.