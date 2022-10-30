Baton Rouge
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January.
Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018.
Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer. Lamy brings more than 30 years of health care marketing and communications experience to the role, having worked in faith-based, not-for-profit and for-profit health systems across the Gulf South. For the past four years, she has served as the health system’s vice president of marketing.
--
Kim Dodd Boasso has been named president/CEO of the Louisiana Travel Association.
Boasso will replace Jill Kidder as head of the trade association. Kidder recently was named president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.
Boasso has most recently been an adviser on governmental issues to the speaker and speaker pro tempore of the Louisiana House of Representatives. She previously served as director of legislative affairs for the Division of Administration and was a senior policy adviser to former Gov. Bobby Jindal.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from LSU.
--
Shaun Norris, Stephen Toups and Eric Turner have joined the Committee of 100 for Economic Development.
Norris is president and chief sales officer of HUB International Gulf South.
Toups is CEO of Turner Industries Group.
Turner is the president and CEO of Louisiana’s Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
New Orleans
Baker Donelson has added two attorneys in its New Orleans office:
Melanie Breaux joins as of counsel in the Real Estate/Finance Group. She handles issues such as commercial leasing, real property conveyances, asset acquisitions and divestitures, and secured and unsecured lending.
She earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Tulane University and a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law. Breaux served as a judicial extern with U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier.
Lauren E. Burk joins as of counsel in the Business Litigation Group. She focuses her practice on insurance coverage, representing domestic insurers in complex matters and catastrophic losses involving commercial general liability, professional liability and excess liability policies.
She earned a bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Tulane University School of Law. She also holds a certificate in general insurance from St. John's University and a master of art business from Sotheby's Institute of Art. Burk was also a judicial extern with Barbier.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Paul Guidry, an investment adviser with Focus Financial Partners in Metairie, has joined the company’s partner firm, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors in Lafayette.
Guidry has more than 20 years of experience providing wealth management services to clients. He specializes in financial planning and investment management and also has expertise in delivering services to small businesses and their executives. He will continue to serve clients in the greater New Orleans area.